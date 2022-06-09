Thinking of Moving to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico? Watch This First!

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE MOVING TO MEXICO

Even though Mexico has been my home for more than one year now, I’m still learning new things on a regular basis. Mexico is an amazing country, it is great for expats with a lot of pros, and you should know some things before moving to Mexico. Let's speak about them today!

CHOOSE YOUR PART OF MEXICO

When you move to Mexico you might understand that it is a huge country and it is not only about palms and beaches. There are colonial cities, mountain towns, tropical and subtropical areas. There are a lot of choices and you need to understand what kind of Mexico is the best for you.

So when making the move to Mexico, firstly you need to decide what kind of atmosphere you want to live in. Of course, everyone dreams of sitting on a tropical beach with a glass of wine, and while that can be a reality if you choose it, there are some things to consider.

MEXICAN LIFESTYLE

If you decide to move to Mexico you should remember that everything here is very slow. When in Mexico, never expect that people will be on time. People do not hurry here at all. In fact, expect them to be late, almost every single time. Just sit back, relax and try to take it all with a pinch of salt. While you might see it as being rude, unfortunately, they honestly won’t think anything of it.

THE POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO FIND FRIENDS. I have never learned more about a city than when I joined a Facebook group dedicated to its locals and soon to be locals.

RENTING AN APARTMENT AS A FOREIGNER CAN BE TRICKY

If you know Spanish - you are lucky. It will be much easier to find something good for a long term. Mexico has plenty of rental flats available. However, it’s important to know Spanish to receive a better price. If you want your own apartment, the bureaucracy can be a bit challenging. Usually, to rent an apartment you need to pay a deposit for two months and sign a contract.

BRINGING YOUR FURRIES.

If you want to bring your dog or cat with you to Mexico you need a health certificate from your local vet with proof of immunizations and proof of rabies shot. The pet certificate needs to be completed and dated within a week of your travel date.

HEALTH INSURANCE

Healthcare in Mexico is good and affordable. Having comprehensive international health insurance as an expat is a must.

In Mexico, visiting a doctor, dentist, or buying prescriptions is affordable for almost anyone. Even without insurance. You will pay just $20 to see a doctor.

BANKING SYSTEM

This setback can be a disappointment to expats who move to Mexico hoping banking will be as easy as in their own countries.

In Mexico, banking is usually done in person, and the queues are always absurdly long. To solve small issues, answer questions or even transfer money, you usually have to take care of things face-to-face.

Mexican bank consultants will try to sell you digital services, but you’ll still end up standing in line at the bank.

