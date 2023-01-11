TOP 12 BEST Restaurants & Bars You MUST Visit in Puerto Vallarta 🇲🇽

Today we'll show you the top 12 best restaurants and bars in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 🇲🇽. Join us as we explore the amazing food scene in this beautiful city!

⭐️ PRO TIP: Uber is widely available in Puerto Vallarta, but it may be difficult to find a ride outside of the city. If you want to connect with our amazing driver, please contact us via Instagram and we will share his contact information.

CHAPTERS:

0:00 Intro

0:36 The Green Place

1:00 ONO Smoothie Bowls

1:27 Cha'

2:13 Calmate Cafe

2:33 SNACKS

2:55 Pancho's Takos

4:24 El Pechugón

5:08 Gaby's

5:24 Ocean Grill

6:11 Rhythms of the Night

6:37 Barrio Bistro

7:15 Daiquiri Dick's

8:07 BARS

8:20 Margarita Time Bar

8:35 BOMBON

9:17 Bloopers

