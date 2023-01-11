TOP 12 BEST Things to do in Puerto Vallarta 🇲🇽 Travel Guide
Today we'll show you the top 12 best things to do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 🇲🇽. Join us as we explore this beautiful city and bring you this free travel guide!
⭐️ PRO TIP: Uber is widely available in Puerto Vallarta, but it may be difficult to find a ride outside of the city. If you want to connect with our amazing driver, please contact us via Instagram and we will share his contact information.
CHAPTERS:
0:00 Intro
0:11 1. Malecon
1:26 2. Playa de Los Muertos
2:00 3. Jorullo Bridge
4:03 4. Islas Marietas
5:46 5. Cuale Island
7:17 6. Zona Romantica
8:05 7. Release The Turtle
10:11 8. Sayulita
12:44 9. Palo Maria Waterfall
13:52 10. Mirador de la Cruz
15:39 11. Mismaloya Beach
16:43 12. Rhythms of the Night
18:53 Outro & Bloopers
