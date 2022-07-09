TOP 5 AL PASTOR TACOS STOPS IN PUERTO VALLARTA (& BONUS TACO) | Viewers’ Choice Mexican Food

Tacos are our most favorite food - our “if you were stranded on a desert island” food. In order to find the BEST, most delicious Al Pastor tacos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, we polled the local community and received over 320 Facebook recommendations. In this video, we visit the Top 5 Al Pastor Taco spots and give you our recommendation on each, plus a BONUS seafood taco for our non-meat eaters.

As mentioned in the video, we created a Google map which includes the top 6 tacos spots in our video PLUS 14 additional restaurants our Facebook poll of over 320 recommendations derived.

J&J



VIDEO CHAPTERS:

0:00 Teaser

0:08 Intro

0:25 Taco Tuesday - We Polled Over 300 People!

0:56 History of Al Pastor Tacos

2:15 Stop 1

3:46 Stop 2

5:45 Stop 3

9:56 Stop 4

12:09 Stop 5

14:35 Our List vs. Viewers’ Choice List

15:05 BONUS - Stop 6 for our seafood lovers

19:20 Thank you! Please like, subscribe & notifications!

19:55 Bloopers

VLOG #60: TOP 5 AL PASTOR TACOS IN PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO (&BONUS SEAFOOD TACO) | Viewers’ Choice Mexican Food

Hi, and welcome to our channel!!! We are Jillian and Jeremy, a full-time traveling couple who traded in the stability of a “normal” life (and paycheck) to live our dreams traveling and volunteering while aspiring to make a second career of this digital nomad lifestyle.

