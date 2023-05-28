Turkish Spa 19 Top Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (that you won't see anywhere else)

Here are the top things to do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and the surrounding area for 2023. If you’re visiting Puerto Vallarta for the first time, you’re going to love this charming resort city on the pacific coast. The colors, the culture, the food and the people make it a lively city. I hope this Puerto Vallarta travel guide has inspired you to visit, or helped you plan your next trip.

Chapters:

0:00 My Favorite City

1:06 Malecon

2:16 Zona Romantica

2:46 Tacos

3:28 Fresh Juice & Coconut

4:02 Cool Boutique Hotel

4:44 Mirrador Viewpoint

5:38 Isa Cuale

5:55 Island Market

6:14 Cat Park

6:47 Turkish Spa

7:15 Rhythms of the Night

7:53 Day Trips

8:00 Botanical Gardens, coffee & tequila

9:18 Yelapa

9:52 Natural hot springs

10:32 Bucerias

11:12 Sayulita

11:46 Crocodile Sanctuary

12:14 Beaches

