Urban Hiking & Hidden Gems in Puerto Vallarta

2,374 views Mar 20, 2022 In this video we urban hike through Emiliano Zapata/Romantic Zone, El Caloso, El Romance, Benito Juarez, and other Colonias in Puerto Vallarta and find great gems of restaurants and art exhibits in less-traveled locations.

FB Group for Isla Cuale volunteer Activities: https://www.facebook.com/groups/64081...

FB Group for Living Simply in Mexico (our group): https://www.facebook.com/groups/63231...

Las Brazzas Grill

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Balam Balam Restaurant (East Side of Romantic Zone

https://www.facebook.com/BalamPV/

La Fina Restaurant (Colonia El Caloso)

https://www.facebook.com/La-Fina-Coci...

D' Cortés Restaurant (Colonia El Caloso)

https://www.facebook.com/DCortesPV/

Red Cabbage Cafe (Colonia El Remance)

http://redcabbagepv.com/

Arte Vallarta Museo (Colonia El Remance)

https://artevallartamuseo.mx/

Bonito Kitchen (Emiliano Zapata)

https://www.bonitokitchen.com/?fbclid...

Puppies shown in this video were Sula Society Shelter rescues and have been adopted. If you’d like to support the Sula Society or adopt a pet through their shelter, visit: https://www.thesulasociety.com/

Thanks for watching our videos!

Music Credit:

BossaBossa Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...