Urban Hiking & Hidden Gems in Puerto Vallarta
2,374 views Mar 20, 2022 In this video we urban hike through Emiliano Zapata/Romantic Zone, El Caloso, El Romance, Benito Juarez, and other Colonias in Puerto Vallarta and find great gems of restaurants and art exhibits in less-traveled locations.
Las Brazzas Grill
Balam Balam Restaurant (East Side of Romantic Zone
La Fina Restaurant (Colonia El Caloso)
D' Cortés Restaurant (Colonia El Caloso)
Red Cabbage Cafe (Colonia El Remance)
Arte Vallarta Museo (Colonia El Remance)
Bonito Kitchen (Emiliano Zapata)
Puppies shown in this video were Sula Society Shelter rescues and have been adopted. If you’d like to support the Sula Society or adopt a pet through their shelter, visit: https://www.thesulasociety.com/
Music Credit:
BossaBossa Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
