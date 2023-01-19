Visit a Crocodile Sanctuary in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (a hidden gem)

This is now of my top things to do when visiting Puerto Vallarta! We visited the El Cora Crocodile Sanctuary, close to Nuevo Vallarta and it was one of the most unique and memorable experiences I've ever had. This is a rescue and rehabilitation center for not only crocodiles but other native wild animals, too. Visitors are able to stop by for a tour, so this video shares some of what you'll experience here if you visit. I learned so much here, and the staff are so caring, passionate and knowledgeable. Since this organization is only supported through admission fees and donations, I figured the least I could do is spread the word about this incredible place. Please visit if you have the chance!

You can find all the information on their Facebook page here:

https://www.facebook.com/cocodrilario...

