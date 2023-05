[Vlog] Taco Biking Tour, Mexican Fine Dining, and Puerto Vallarta Night Life!

Welcome to Day 2 of our Puerto Vallarta trip! Today we'll be going on a 3-hour taco biking tour to try local spots that specialize in carnitas, lamb birria, chorizo, and beef tacos. Then we'll lounge at the beach for some fresh ceviche and end the night with French-Mexican fusion fine dining and check out the nightlife in PV.