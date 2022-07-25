Warning of Crocodiles in Puerto Vallarta??

In recent days, the news of crocodile attacks in Puerto Vallarta has brought attention to these animals and generated some panic among tourists.

Rainy season in Puerto Vallarta seems to bring out our local large reptiles. We attribute this to a typical phenomenon, in which rivers travel to the ocean; therefore, crocodiles can make connections to some swimming areas.

So before getting a swim in the ocean make sure that rivers are at low level, and the flags at the beach are green if they are yellow or red beside the currents of the ocean it might mean that rivers are at a high level and could bring our reptile friends out to the ocean.

Crocodiles normally hunt at night and prefer limited moonlight, but some of them have been seen crossing the road or navigating between yachts in the marina, so if you see one, do your best to allow him as much space as possible.

Also, there are places to visit crocodiles in Puerto Vallarta, to get to know them in their habitat and learn about their routines and behaviors.

