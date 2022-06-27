WATCH THIS before you visit PUERTO VALLARTA | Puerto Vallarta Travel Tips

So you're visiting Puerto Vallarta for the first time? Well you're in the perfect place! Today we are sharing our essential Puerto Vallarta travel tips! In this video we'll be discussing everything you need to know before you plan a trip to Puerto Vallarta, including:

How to take an Uber from Puerto Vallarta's airport

How to save money on your exchange rate at the ATM

How to take the bus in Puerto Vallarta

How to get around town in Puerto Vallarta

Can you drink the water in Puerto Vallarta?

How is the weather in Puerto Vallarta in the summer?



...and more!

🎥 VIDEO CHAPTERS:

0:00 Intro

0:57 Airport Transportation in Puerto Vallarta

2:04 Taking Taxis or Ubers in Puerto Vallarta

2:54 Exchanging Currency in Puerto Vallarta

4:29 Can you drink the water?

5:37 Where to stay in Puerto Vallarta

6:38 Supermarkets in Puerto Vallarta

7:54 How to take the bus in Puerto Vallarta

9:55 Summer weather in Puerto Vallarta

11:09 Outro

