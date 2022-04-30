WE SPENT ONE DAY With Him & Couldn't Believe It | Puerto Vallarta

VIDEO DESCRIPTION

We spent one day with him and couldn't believe it. We are so blessed and often take it for granted. We make a visit to the poorest of the poorest area in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to help the Rotary Club serve lunch, and what we discover is shocking. Puerto Vallarta Mexico in 2022 is still an amazing destination and one you might want to consider. You'll find many expats in Mexico and especially in Puerto Vallarta.

🇲🇽 To Help: https://www.mountainbeaches.com/donat... or

http://www.vallartasur.com

👉The MB Insiders - Join an amazing community by becoming a member of The MB Insiders! Don’t miss the monthly updates, fun giveaways and the secret MB Insider Facebook page where we're able to get to know "you" better!

💙 Find out more info on how you can support our channel, or interact with us in a more personal way by joining us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/MountainBeaches

✉️ Sign up for our newsletter: http://mountainbeaches.com/

🍦Buy us an Ice Cream: https://www.mountainbeaches.com/icecream

We LOVE Full time RV Life and RV Living, do you?

Interested in more information about Puerto Vallarta Mexico? Then check out these other videos

How to save time and stress at the Puerto Vallarta Airport: https://youtu.be/RcBZ3vJ4Qj8

Root Canal in Mexico: https://youtu.be/zf6_LzVYllw

Why Mexico? https://youtu.be/bbRmnWfoR70

🌽Thrive Life Freeze Dried food: mountainbeaches.thrivelife.com

💦Safe Pure Water: https://www.technorv.com/berkey-water...

🧭 Garmin RV 890 GPS: https://www.technorv.com/garmin-rv-89...

✅ OUR WEBSITE: www.MountainBeaches.com

✅ SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL: https://www.patreon.com/MountainBeaches

✅ RV Resources

🤪 Join the Mountain Beachers Club: https://bit.ly/314V1VL

Click Show More ⬇️⬇️⬇️For More Info

✅ BLACKSTONE GRIDDLES & ACCESSORIES

17" BLACKSTONE GRIDDLE https://amzn.to/31YEWBa

22" BLACKSTONE GRIDDLE https://amzn.to/2QWoXNJ

STAND FOR 17" OR 22" GRIDDLE https://amzn.to/359oLTM

UTENSILS https://amzn.to/330CGJ6

Our BLACKSTONE video review: https://youtu.be/UsoSpyWOBNE

✅ RV SAFETY GEAR

EMERGENCY WEATHER ALERT RADIO: https://amzn.to/2X9Qlvh

FIRST AID KIT (High Quality): https://amzn.to/3fw3mc5

LED ROAD FLARES: https://amzn.to/3fiN3fc

HIGH VISIBILITY SAFETY VEST: https://amzn.to/33bfidy

TIRE REPAIR KIT: https://amzn.to/3gAd7U1

HD BOOSTER CABLES: https://amzn.to/3gkOknm

VIAIR PORTABLE AIR COMPRESSOR: https://amzn.to/2Pj3mOx

✅ OTHER GREAT RV GEAR

Zero-G Hose: https://amzn.to/3e0HLWa

X-Chocks: https://amzn.to/2UGapUC

Anderson Jack Blocks: https://amzn.to/3hoYkx2

Anderson Levelers: https://amzn.to/2BZarAx

50 AMP Surge Guard: https://amzn.to/2Aut7rz

Cordless Vacuum https://amzn.to/3i3FADf

✅ Mountain Beaches Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/mountainb...

We list all our favorite gear on our Amazon Storefront categorized for your convenience.

💙 All of our content is still free but we have now added an additional level of personal interaction with us with Patreon. If you'd like to get much more personal access to Kim and Norm, or you'd just like to show your support of our channel, then find us on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/MountainBeaches

▶︎ CAMERA GEAR

GoPro Camera 👉 https://amzn.to/2LMOMPS

Osmo Pocket Camera 👉 https://amzn.to/2SMMCQW

Command Strips 👉 https://amzn.to/2YuDrFV

▶︎ SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

https://www.facebook.com/MountainBeac...

https://www.instagram.com/mountainbea...

We're YouTubers Norm and Kim, and we love RV Living, traveling the country in an RV doing RV travel videos about the RV Lifestyle and full time rv living. Please subscribe to our channel for more beach travel and RV Lifestyle videos! We love to have you join us as we Dream, Adventure and Discover this beautiful country of ours. We post new adventures every week, Fridays at 5pm MT. Please subscribe so you'll know when there's new content here.

We would be honored to have you join us on our crazy adventures by subscribing to our YouTube channel. We're young at heart, we're in love and we want to share our joy with you. Thanks for joining us.

Mountain Beaches: Dream - Adventure - Discover

Norm & Kim

▶︎ Mountain Beaches, All Rights Reserved