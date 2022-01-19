Whales Jumping Out of the Water Up Close in Puerto Vallarta!

Whale Watching in Puerto Vallarta is one of our favorite activities in all of Mexico. Taking a tour to see the whales is a must for any trip to the area.

In this video come with us an an epic day of humpback whale watching in Banderas. We leave from La Cruz and spend a day on a private boat where we got some great footage of the whales breaching and watched dolphins playing. The humpback whales migrate to Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay each year to give birth. The baby whales travel with their mothers form here to their feeding grounds. Be sure to watch to the end to see all of spectacular whale footage.

0:00 Intro

0:23 Humpback Whale Facts

2:47 Whale Watching Puerto Vallarta!

Our plan is to spend the next several months exploring the area. In future videos we will take a deeper dive into what there is to see and do in Puerto Vallarta.

