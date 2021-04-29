What Is Puerto Vallarta Really Like in 2021? Traveling Alone in Mexico

In today's video I share useful tips if you are arriving in Puerto Vallarta's airport and want to save money.

We take a walk in DT Puerto Vallarta, check out the BEST tacos and Playa Los Camarones. I also share my tips on how to meet likeminded friends when travelling alone.

At the end of the video, I share my personal story of lost driver's licence and what happened after.

Watch until the end to find out what I think Puerto Vallarta and people here are really like.

These are my experiences only and I share my opinion and thoughts for entertainment purposes.

I recommend to be mindful when travelling as experiences may vary from place to place.

