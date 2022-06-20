What It's Really Like to Live In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Mark and Kirsten Raccuia have spent the last 6 months in Puerto Vallarta and in today’s video, they show you what it’s like to live there as an expat. You can find everything you need to know about moving to Mexico in our FREE report: http://intliving.com/mexicoreport.
00:00 Introduction
01:14 Buying and Renting in Puerto Vallarta
02:35 Tour of Condo in Zona Romántica
03:02 Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta
05:00 Tour of Puerto Vallarta
07:09 Pros and Cons of Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta has been an expat haven for decades. What was once a small village on Mexico’s Pacific Coast is now a major international resort, with an urban area that runs for nearly 30 miles along the shore of Banderas Bay. Learn more about this expat haven by the sea, here: https://bit.ly/3N0aElV
