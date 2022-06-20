What It's Really Like to Live In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

00:00 Introduction

01:14 Buying and Renting in Puerto Vallarta

02:35 Tour of Condo in Zona Romántica

03:02 Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta

05:00 Tour of Puerto Vallarta

07:09 Pros and Cons of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta has been an expat haven for decades. What was once a small village on Mexico’s Pacific Coast is now a major international resort, with an urban area that runs for nearly 30 miles along the shore of Banderas Bay. Learn more about this expat haven by the sea, here: https://bit.ly/3N0aElV

