Where to eat in Puerto Vallarta LIKE A LOCAL | Pitillal food tour!

In this video we will show a few spots we visited on a food tour through Pitillal!

For transparency purposes, Vallarta Food Tours let us tag along on one of their food tours for free, but all thoughts and opinions are our own! I've been a long time fan of their tours since I first took one in 2016 :D

To book your tour: https://vallartafoodtours.com/

In 2014 I created my Youtube account "Tourist to Local" as a way to document my study abroad adventure in Chile. Over 6 years later, Tourist to Local has turned into a travel community on Youtube that is focused on sharing our favorite travel memories. Along with my husband, Martín from Bitácora de Viajero, we make bilingual videos providing tips and guides to create memorable and unique vacations. Travel is attainable, and our goal is to show you how you can travel too, whether it's for a weekend or a year!

