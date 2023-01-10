Where to Find the Best Tacos in Puerto Vallarta: A Guide to 12 of the City's Must-Try Taco Joints

Is Pancho's Takos overrated or worth the hype? Find out, as we try 12 of the best places to get tacos in Puerto Vallarta. In this guide I’m sharing the best tacos in Puerto Vallarta, mostly in the Zona Romantica, El Centro and the 5 de Diciembre neighborhoods. We sampled Al Pastor and Birria tacos to compare them head to head.

Addresses/locations & the full blog post:

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/best-...

