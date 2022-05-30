Where To Stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!

153 views May 28, 2022 Where to stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! Join us as we show you around one of the best Airbnb’s in old town Puerto Vallarta. We found ourselves enjoying a brand-new condo rental with the most EPIC private rooftop pool!

Airbnb Link: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/47852944...

We hope you enjoy it!

Please leave us a COMMENT down below!

We would love nothing more than to hear from you! Looking forward to hearing from you all!

Let’s connect! 👩‍💻

The Conscious Dreamers

📸INSTAGRAM:

@the_conscious_dreamers

@danotoriousdmd

@olga_raptis_

👩‍💻BLOG: https://theconsciousdreamers.com

📧EMAIL: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

License

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)