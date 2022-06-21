Where to stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico? | Mexico Travel Vlog
Hi, I'm Dustin. I love to travel and share my travel experiences.
_
In this travel video, I discuss the six areas to stay in while visiting Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Download your free Puerto Vallarta Travel Guide:
DustinsTravels.com/PV
Here is the info discussed in the video!
Hotels near Las Animas
1) Casitas Maraika
https://www.casitasmaraika.com/
2) Hotel Miu
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Rev...
_
_
Hi, I'm Dustin! I am a lawyer by day and a travel blogger by night, weekend, and every other time!
I became a travel blogger to let you know about my travels and sharing my travel tips. I want to help you know where to travel, find all the best travel hotspots, and how to travel so you maximize your traveling experience!
In this travel vlog, I want to be your honest travel guide by sharing my travel destinations, sharing the top countries to visit, best holiday travel spots, and the travel costs.
Traveling can be an awakening and I want to give you some travel inspiration so you get out there and see the world!
