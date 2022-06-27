WHY DID I DO THIS!? // Life in Puerto Vallarta Vlog

We moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in March and we have been publishing daily blogs every day since. We like to explore all of the best food, beaches, and things to do in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Follow us on our journey!



We write about couples travel, traveling on a mid-range budget, and living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Hey there! We are Greg and Hillary – a husband and wife team that loves traveling, going on adventures, and helping others do the same! Although we love traveling, at this point in time, we still have full time 9-5 jobs in Dallas, Texas.

In August of 2016, we packed up our things, Greg quit his job, and we moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico!

Hillary is working remotely for her CPA firm and Greg is working on this site full time.

We view ourselves as fairly ordinary people, complete with an ordinary income, ordinary jobs, and (unfortunately) an ordinary amount of student loan debt (thanks UNT!).

I know what you are thinking, “Aren’t travel blogs supposed to be written by hippies that don’t have jobs and live in hostels?!” Well don’t you worry, we are working on making that happen! Although we hope to become full time travelers in the next 1-2 years, this site is not necessarily aimed at people that want to travel full time.

Our hope is not that you quit your job and become a long haired, bearded, Volkswagen van driving hippy. Instead, our hope is that after reading our stories you are more inspired to live a more fulfilling life from 5pm-9am!

Why such the emphasis on how ordinary we are? Although we love reading travel blogs, it is easy to feel disconnected from the writers at times. It seems as though they are leading such extraordinary lives that they are somehow doing something that is unreachable to the “average” person.



After having several caffeine induced conversations about how people should travel more and shift their priorities in a way that will lead to a more fulfilling life, we decided to share our stories with you.

Our purpose in creating Kinetic Kennons is to share our stories of travels, adventures, and funny mishaps and to inspire others to design a life full of exploration. Throughout this site you will find posts about how to go on a cheap weekend trip, funny stories such as the time Hillary forgot to update her passport before an international trip, and inspirational rants on why you should lead a more adventurous life!

Where did we eat?

Fredy's Tucan and Los Muertos Brewing Company

What did we order?

Greg ordered Machaca with egg at Fredy's and chicken tenders at Los Muertos

Hillary ordered the Tucan's Grand Slam at Fredy's and chicken tenders at Los Muertos.

What did it cost?

Fredy's Tucan - 220 pesos

Los Muertos Brewing- 155 pesos

Spend more time on things that bring value to your life. For example, we used to watch a lot of cable news, as most Americans do. However, now that we live in Puerto Vallarta we never watch the news at all. With this time away from the television we have been able to recognize that watching the news brought very little value to our lives and it usually just frustrated us. Why in the world would we willingly choose to spend our time on things that frustrate us!?

We encourage you to reevaluate what you spend time on and how much value each activity brings to your life. We can't choose how to spend 100% of our time, but that fact makes it that much more important to be very careful in how we choose to spend our "free time".