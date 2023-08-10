Why Riviera Nayarit is Mexico’s Hottest Destination

16,630 vistas 18 sept 2021 PUERTO VALLARTA

Why Riviera Nayarit is Mexico’s Hottest Destination . We enjoyed our visit to the Riviera Nayarit in Mexico. highlight the Top 5 experiences in Mexico’s Rivera Nayarit Coast. The Top 5 areas are in : Puerto Vallarta, Punta De Mita Town, Sayulita, San Francisco / San Pancho and Guayabitos. Thank you Mexico for your hospitality. We enjoyed ourselves and plan to be back.

00:42 Puerto Vallarta

03:38 Punta De Mita Town

05:18 Sayulita

06:35 San Francisco / San Pancho

07:18 Guayabitos

RivieraNayarit Mexico puntademita