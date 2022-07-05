"Why Versalles" - Why is Versalles in Puerto Vallarta such a HOT neighbourhood to be buying in?

Versalles is full of color, vibrance, fantastic food and Mexican charm...

Why Paul likes Versalles and why he thinks you'll like it too:

Central location (15 mins or less to Old Town/Romantic Zone & 15 minutes to the Airport)

Wide and spacious streets retaining the Puerto Vallarta Style and tradition with (some) cobbled stone streets

many many Restaurants (And more restaurants coming all the time...)

A mixture of older style condos and brand new construction with all the amenities we love (Roof top pool, gym, security etc)

A great neighbourhood for Short term (Airbnb) rentals, Long term rental and also to live in and enjoy the neighbourhood.

Close/Walking distance to the best supermarkets and Costco

Walk to the hotel zone beach in 15-25 minutes

Great price points for new condos ($150k to $400k USD for 1, 2 & 3 bedroom condos).

Quiet neighbourhood (No Noisy night clubs)

Safe neighbourhood

Totally flat neighbourhood, no nasty hills to climb.

Locals are referring to is as the "New" Romantic Zone...

I hope this video provides some value - To discuss more about Versalles, contact me anytime.

Considering to purchase real estate in Beautiful Puerto Vallarta?

Contact Paul to discuss your Puerto Vallarta Real Estate wishlist or to learn more about buying Real Estate in this fantastic place!

Regards Paul Trimmer

Puerto Vallarta Realtor - Real Estate Expert in Puerto Vallarta

https://www.paultrimmer.com/

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone/Whatsapp +52 322 384 6188

Who's Paul Trimmer: He's a New Zealander, living in Puerto Vallarta, successfully helping friends and clients buy and sell real estate.

To receive my NEWSLETTER for all the LATEST New Listings, Pocket Listings, information on buying in Puerto Vallarta, Market statistics and my market commentary PLUS much much more! (We only need your email address and you can unsubscribe at any time if it's not of value to you).

Sign up at https://www.paultrimmer.com/newsletter

Search live Puerto Vallarta Listings at https://paul.timothyrealestategroup.com/