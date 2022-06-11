Why you should visit Mexico's PUEBLO MAGICOS | My trip to SAN SEBASTIAN DEL OESTE + Healthy Snacks

14,309 views Jan 8, 2022 We decided to take a trip to one of Mexico's Pueblo Magico towns called San Sebastian Del Oeste. It's located about 2 hours driving distance from Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco. Pueblo Magicos in Mexico are known for their beauty, historical significance or natural wonders. In this video we visit the mines, we take a taxi to a viewpoint called "La Bufa" located 2000 meters above sea level, I talk about snacks I like to bring when I travel and include the restaurants we ate at. Thank you so much for watching!

