YELAPA | A Historic Paradise Near Puerto Vallarta!

Yelapa is a small beach town to the south of Puerto Vallarta and makes a great day trip or long weekend. Yelapa is one of the most popular day trips and tours from Puerto Vallarta but there is much more to experience here than just the beach.

Yelapa has a rich history that dates back centuries when several families moved here to established the town. Today Yelapa is a paradise considered one of the best beaches near Puerto Vallarta where you can swim, snorkel, paraglide, parasail, hike to the nearby waterfalls or if you are feeling less energetic just relax on the beach with a margarita.

Please excuse the incorrect date, it should have read 1524.

