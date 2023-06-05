Yelapa Mexico: Must Do Day Trip from Puerto Vallarta (waterfalls & beaches)

How to get to Yelapa, Mexico - the perfect day trip from Puerto Vallarta. This hidden village is only accessible by boat. Once here, you’ll find turquoise water, thatch roof beach bars, a colorful village and waterfalls where you can go swimming. There are a couple different ways to get here, so in this Yelapa travel guide, we’ll show you how to get to this beach town and all the fun things you can do there.

We start by taking a bus to Boca de Tomatlan and then hopping on the water taxi. After 30 minutes on an interesting panga boat ride, we arrive in Yelapa. There are 2 stops to disembark, so we’ll show you which one to get off at. Then we stroll through town to find the waterfall for a refreshing break. We finish with lunch on the beach and find some pie!

//

READ MORE:

14 Unique Day Trips from Puerto Vallarta with Itineraries (+ hidden gems and secret spots) for 2022:

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/day-t...

Best Areas to Stay in Puerto Vallarta: a Quick and Easy Breakdown

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/best-...

Puerto Vallarta Travel Blog: Our 2 Week Itinerary and Vacation Guide

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/puert...

Puerto Vallarta posts:

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/tag/p...

//

About me - Aly Smalls:

I'm the CFF (Chief Fun Finder) of my travel website - Like Where You're Going.

https://likewhereyouregoing.com/

A former Tourism Development Officer who now makes fun and easy to follow travel itineraries for your next trip. Wherever your travels take you, I'll help make sure you like where you're going!

My free travel and destination guides focus on unique & fresh itineraries - showcasing Canada, USA, Mexico and a bit of Europe.

Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/likewhereyou...

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/alysmalls_yt/

mexico jalisco yelapa

//

Some of my videos contain affiliate links meaning I may make a small commission if you make a qualifying purchase. I only share products, services and experiences I use, love and trust. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

MUSIC:

I use Epidemic Sound for my music

Sign up for a free 30 day trial

https://share.epidemicsound.com/3h53ji

Business inquiries:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.