Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, is a type of health insurance plan in the United States that provides Medicare benefits through a private-sector health insurer. These plans are an alternative to the traditional Medicare, which is a government-run program.
Here are some key points about Medicare Advantage:
- Private Insurance Plans: Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare.
- Includes Part A and Part B: These plans include Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance), and often include Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage) as well.
- Additional Coverage: Many Medicare Advantage plans offer additional coverage, such as for vision, hearing, dental, and health/wellness programs, which are not typically covered under traditional Medicare.
The most important additional coverage for travellers and other beneficiaries that spend time in other countries, is the benefit of emergency medical care outsoide of the United States.
- Costs and Networks: Costs vary depending on the plan, and there may be network restrictions, meaning enrollees often need to use healthcare providers who are part of the plan's network.
- Eligibility and Enrollment: To join a Medicare Advantage Plan, an individual must have Medicare Part A and Part B and live in the plan's service area.
- Different Plan Types: There are several types of Medicare Advantage Plans, including Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans, Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) plans, and Special Needs Plans (SNPs).
- Annual Enrollment Periods: There are specific times when you can enroll in, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage Plan, typically during the Annual Election Period from October 15 to December 7 each year.
- Out-of-Pocket Limits: Unlike traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans have a yearly limit on out-of-pocket expenses for medical services.
Choosing between traditional Medicare and a Medicare Advantage plan depends on an individual's health needs, financial situation, and preferences regarding choice of healthcare providers and facilities.