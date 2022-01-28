Insurers Receive Large Amounts For Covid-19 Deaths

According to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), in 2021 Jalisco had the third place in payments for insured deaths with a figure of seven thousand 96 cases. The entity was surpassed only by the states of Mexico City with 31,555 and the State of Mexico with 14,898 cases. The Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions informed that 21 months after the pandemic, an amount of 32,144.



1 million pesos has been allocated in life insurance indemnities to people who died from Covid-19 last year. In this figure, 59 percent of the deaths occurred in people between 50 and 69 years of age. They also pointed out that of the 304,308 deaths caused by this virus nationwide, 46.1 percent had life insurance. Insurance currently protects 11.3 million people in Mexico.

Insurers have, for several years, focused on customer experience through renewed service and product design. In fact, shortly before COVID-19 hit, industry CEOs identified customer experience as their top growth and investment opportunity for 2020. The sudden onset of the pandemic dramatically accelerated that priority in two ways: by emphasizing the need for digitally enabled interactions, whether with consumers (B2C) or business customers (B2B), and by requiring a more human-centric approach to those interactions.

Deaths due to covid-19 caused insurance companies to be saturated, which led to a high demand for patients infected with this disease in the state of Jalisco.