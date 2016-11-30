Well it is almost complete, after many years of waiting and months of turmoil, the long awaited improvements at our PVR airport are just about complete.
The Good...
The Bad...
The Ugly...
The peso is the national currency and is the official payment method in Puerto Vallarta, U.S. dollars are accepted in most larger businesses in the city as long as purchases are not to big (under 100 dollars), you'll receive any difference in pesos at the rate the business has established (normally on a sign, if not, ask).
PVR airport taxis have very expensive licenses from the Mexican government that allow them to work at the PVR airport, but not in any other areas of the city.
In December, there will be an increase of at least 3 percent in the prices of clothing, toys and electronics, due to the increase in the dollar, confirmed President of the National Chamber of Micro-Commerce (Canacope) Octavio Corvera Álvarez.
Passengers will soon arrive, and depart from, the Calgary International Airport’s new terminal as the building will open its doors to travellers on Monday morning.
The activities of the different Riviera Nayarit CVB departments continue to bear fruit, so much so that both tourism recovery and exceptional numbers are now a given.
Over 300 thousand media impressions will reach millions of UK readers with high purchasing power, who will know all about Mexico’s Pacific Treasure and its many attractions during the summer and winter seasons.
The Public Relations department of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau put together a press trip for US media in order to showcase “The Riviera Nayarit’s Hidden Assets,” as in, all the attractions that go beyond the beaches, such as the state’s colonial, historical and cultural aspects.
“The three media invited to this trip all have a following of travelers that look beyond conventional tourism, meaning those who seek to get out of their hotel and immerse themselves in other cultures,” said Marc Murphy, Managing Director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The invitees were Lonely Planet, AAA New Mexico Journey and AFAR, which together can deliver 13 million media impressions to the destination.
The lengthy trip took place from June 16-21, 2016. It began in San Pancho, followed by Compostela, then Los Toriles de Ixtlán del Río and Jala—they even made it all the way to the majestic Santa María del Oro lagoon.
Once they arrived in Tepic the journalists were introduced to Bellavista then continued on to delve into the Huichol culture at the Potrero de la Palmita (Palmita Paddock) in Aguamilpa. On their way back to the bay area they stopped at the Isla de Mexcaltitán and the beaches of San Blas, where they enjoyed the best of Chef Betty Vazquez’s cuisine. Once they returned to the southern end of the Riviera Nayarit they toured Sayulita and La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, and saw the Islas Marietas.
Media profile
Lonely Planet has over 40 years of history as a tourist information source and has acquired a little over 11 million unique visitors per month on their site.
AAA New Mexico Journey magazine is created for the members of New Mexico’s AAA (Automobile Association of America), potential tourists with a high socioeconomic level who are looking for a second or third experience in the places they visit.
AFAR has an audience that exceeds one million people and is published every two months; it inspires travelers to immerse themselves in the destination and seek authentic experiences.
The share of digital buyers who buy via mobile is higher in Mexico than in Colombia, Chile or Argentina, according to research from digital merchant Linio. The report, on shoppers tracked during Q1 2016, claims that nearly 36% of digital buyers in Mexico are mobile purchasers, slightly higher than the regional average of about 34%.
Mobile Buyer Penetration in Select Countries in Latin America, Q1 2016 (% of digital buyers)
Of course, Colombia and Chile are not terribly far off when it comes to mobile buyers; about 34% of digital buyers in Colombia, for example, purchase via mobile. But where Mexico does stand out is in which mobile phones people are making their purchases on.
Linio’s report reveals that 55% of mobile buyers in Mexico are using Android-based handsets, the other 45% being iOS.
That’s a skew in favor of Google’s mobile OS, but compared to other markets in Latin America, Mexico has notably more mobile buyers using iPhones. In Argentina, for example, about 90% of mobile buyers used Android-based devices, while in Chile, two-thirds of mobile buyers run Android.
So if users in Mexico are a little different than other Latin American countries in Linio's report, it’s important to know what they’re buying. About half of mobile purchases were of TVs, mobile phones or computers in Q1 2016.
Mcommerce Purchase Share in Mexico, by Category, Q1 2016 (% of total)
That swath is by far the biggest; while another 18% said they bought home goods, nothing else comes close. Shoppers in Mexico are plugged in, and ready to buy more things to plug in.
eMarketer projects there will be a total of 18.2 million digital buyers in Mexico this year, at a rate of 33.3% of all internet users in the country. In 2017, eMarketer forecasts 20 million digital buyers in the country.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
In this episode, Tracey is joined by John Blank, Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and Editor of the International Trader , which specializes in buying international stocks.
Both Tracey and John are big fans of Mexico and Colombia, but with the chaos in the emerging market stocks, especially those impacted by the plunge in crude, should you be investing there?
Tracey and John discuss 3 ways to get into the game in both of these countries:
1. Buy Mexican and Colombian company stocks
The problem with this strategy is that there are only so many companies that trade on the US exchanges. Mexico has more options, including FEMSA ( FMX ), which owns the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America and the OXXO convenience store chain, and American Movil ( AMX ), Carlos Slim's telecom giant.
For a companies a little outside the box, but which are cashing in on the growing Mexican middle class as well as the international traveler, consider Grupo Aeroporturio del Sureste , aka ASUR ( ASR ), which operates a bunch of airports including the rapidly expanding Cancun and Cozumel airports. Another option for airports is Grupo Aeroporturio del Pacifico , aka GAP ( PAC ) which operates Los Cabos, which saw a record load factor of 87.5% in May, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, which saw domestic traffic soar 19.4% in May, among other airports.
In Colombia, investors options are more limited. Bancolombia ( CIB ) is the country's largest bank.
It is expected to grow earnings by 3.4% this year and another 14.5% next year but some analysts are worried about bad loans associated with the commodities sector.
2. Buy country ETFs
The easiest way to get Mexican and Colombian exposure is by simply buying their ETFs.
iShares Mexico ETF ( EWW ) will get you a bunch of consumer names including America Movil and FEMSA, along with Walmart-Mexico and Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company.
Global MSCI Colombia ETF ( GXG ) is weighted more heavily towards typical emerging market industries such as energy, power generation and banks. Its largest holding is Bancolombia at 15%.
3. Buy American companies doing business in Mexico and Colombia
John and Tracey discuss ways in which investors can tap into the growth in Mexico and Colombia by buying US companies doing business there.
Home Depot, Williams-Sonoma and Old Navy, which is owned by Gap, are just a few that have been growing their retail presence in Mexico.
Starbucks entered into the Colombian market in 2014 and already has 6 cafes in Bogota.
But what else should you know about Mexico and Colombia before investing in their future? Tune into this week's podcast to find out.
Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.
Eating well has never been a problem for us in Mexico.
The indescribable combination of flavors has drawn us to her shores for decades. That said, one reason we chose to drive the PanAmerican highway is so we would have access to our own kitchen, which has done well by us over the last six months, party to save money and partly because I simply love to cook. However, eating inexpensively in Mexico does not mean never eating out. In fact, eating well in PV runs the gamut of prices.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.- B.C.’s ability to engage the Asia-Pacific region doesn’t depend entirely on Asia, but also south along the Pacific coast.
Last week, Ottawa said it will lift visa requirements for travellers from Mexico starting Dec. 1. The announcement came during a two-day state visit by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto ahead of the “Three Amigos Summit” of the leaders of the NAFTA nations.
Claudia Franco Hijuelos, Mexico’s consul general in Vancouver, said in an earlier interview that the visa issue was one of the top reasons for Pena Nieto’s visit, noting the restrictions seriously hamper Canada’s ability to do business with Mexico — especially in sectors like tourism and international education.
“Why is lifting the visa restrictions so important? Because it does slow down interactions,” Franco Hijuelos said. “All the good synergies that you can have from the large contingent of Mexican students coming to B.C. every year — 5,000 of them and their families — if it were easier for them to come here, those numbers would surely increase, which is good for business and B.C. and bilateral interactions.”
Under the new visa rules, Mexicans wanting to work or study in B.C. will still need to apply for a permit, and those wanting to fly through a Canadian airport would need an Electronic Travel Authorization added to their passports. But normal leisure travel will no longer require a visa.
The change isn’t without its opponents. Officials in Ottawa identified a number of risks, such as an increase in the number of false asylum claims, and the possibility that the U.S. could clamp down at Canadian border crossings.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, however, has said keeping the visa restrictions would limit economic growth.
Another party that has lobbied Ottawa to drop the requirement has been the Vancouver Airport Authority. YVR has long wanted to leverage its sizeable air traffic from Asia and connect passengers to Mexico and Latin America, making Vancouver a crucial hub. The visa restriction had been one of the main obstacles, said president and CEO Craig Richmond.
“Mexico is a vibrant and growing market for Canada, and we are thrilled to see the visa requirements lifted,” Richmond said in a statement. “Whenever we ease entry requirements, add new flights or welcome larger aircraft, the entire province and ultimately country benefits from higher tourism spending, increased tax revenue and the creation of new jobs.
“Once the cumbersome regulations are lifted, we anticipate visitor numbers from Mexico will increase.”
Last month, Tourism Vancouver said the city will welcome 9.8 million overnight visitors this year, 400,000 more than last year’s record high. One of the key drivers has been Mexico, where the increase for the first three months of 2016 was 45.2 per cent. Officials attributed that growth to a new daily non-stop flight between YVR and Mexico City.
Mexico also offers B.C. the most direct gateway to the rest of Latin America, something that cannot be overlooked, said Paola Murillo, director and founder of Latincouver, which promotes cultural and business exchange between the two regions.
“I certainly believe that with each passing year interest in trade is growing,” Murillo said, citing existing ties in mining and clean technology sectors. “There are many opportunities to use the talents and skills of Latin American students that are increasingly coming to Vancouver.
“The challenge is to quantify the type of contribution that each region can provide to the other, such as the number of local companies currently trading or interested in doing business in Latin America, the amount of investment available both in British Columbia and in the Latin American region.”
Franco Hijuelos said a mission featuring technology-sector entrepreneurs and students made its way to Vancouver in June as the latest sign of increased visibility of Mexico and Latin America in B.C.
“It’s very important to keep the North America perspective alive,” she said. “We believe that a regional approach gives the three of us (in NAFTA) an opportunity to project to the rest of the world, because there are competitive advantages we can achieve regionally.”
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Mexican federal judge banned the entry of fresh potatoes from the United States amid concerns that pests they contain may damage the environment, Mexico's Federal Judicial Council (CJF) said on Tuesday.