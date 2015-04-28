SPECIAL MAY PROMOTION!

Dear Friends of Puerto Vallarta and Vallarta Shores,
Saludos from sunny and warm Puerto Vallarta. We have an amazing opportunity that you just can't miss, come and enjoy our beautiful Villa Azul for that spring vacation. Reserve now within the month of May and get a 50% discount !! or Make an offer, no considerable offers refused !!
We have some spots still open.
Book now !!
Come and enjoy our beautiful Villa Celeste for that spring vacation. Reserve now within the month of May and get a 50% discount !! or Make an offer, no considerable offers refused !! We have some spots still open.
VALLARTA SHORES SKY SUITE C
This beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom beachfront Suite is now available from May 5 to 20 at a very special rate of $295 USD per night !!
Book now !!
VALLARTA SHORES SKY SUITE D
Amazing 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom beachfront condo with stunning views of the bay and los muertos beach, private pool, chef services and all hotel amenities. Available now for only $295 USD per night !!
VILLA 152
Incredible 4 bedroom villa on the Conchas Chinas beach with great bay views and full staff of 3. Book within the month of May, pay for 5 and stay 6 nights !!
PENTHOUSE 8-9
This amazing 10,000 sq ft 2 story Penthouse is now available at a reduced rate of $800 USD per night for 8 people and $1,000 USD for 10 people. It offers amazing views over the pacific ocean, private pool and much more... Available from April 5th on.
No aplica para reservaciones existentes ni con otras promociones. Does not apply to existing reservations or with other promotions.
Your friend Daniel Gonzalez And Staff Vallarta Shores International Office 52 (322) 222-3939 From US & CAN Toll Free 1(800) 228-4552 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.VallartaShores.com