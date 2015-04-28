The Catholic Lent Begins In Puerto Vallarta.

Medicare Advantage Plans in Mexico

Pre-paid Medical Evacuation (Medevac)

Introducing Yara Sánchez, Top Rated Real Estate Agent
01
Thu, Aug

SPECIAL MAY PROMOTION!

Vallarta Business News
Typography
  • Smaller Small Medium Big Bigger
  • Default Helvetica Segoe Georgia Times

bs1Dear Friends of Puerto Vallarta and Vallarta Shores,

Saludos from sunny and warm Puerto Vallarta. We have an amazing opportunity that you just can't miss, come and enjoy our beautiful Villa Azul for that spring vacation. 
Reserve now within the month of May and get a 50% discount !! or Make an offer, no considerable offers refused !! 

We have some spots still open.

 

 

Book now !!
IMG 1189 ABR06augt h7
  
IMG 1403 ABR06augt h10
  
IMG 1114 ABR06augt h7
***

Come and enjoy our beautiful Villa Celeste for that spring vacation. 
Reserve now within the month of May and get a 50% discount !! or Make an offer, no considerable offers refused !! 
We have some spots still open.
IMG 7884 ABR30abrt h4
  
IMG 7632 ABR30abrt h8
***

VALLARTA SHORES SKY SUITE C

This beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom beachfront Suite is now available from May 5 to 20 at a very special rate of $295 USD per night !!

Book now !!
IMG 5080 ABR05jan14 h3
  
IMG 5111 ABR05jan14 h2
  
IMG 5043 ABR05jan14 h2
***

VALLARTA SHORES SKY SUITE D

Amazing 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom beachfront condo with stunning views of the bay and los muertos beach, private pool, chef services and all hotel amenities. Available now for only $295 USD per night !!
IMG 5636 ABR19jan15 h3
  
IMG 5768 ABR19jan15 h3
***

VILLA 152

Incredible 4 bedroom villa on the Conchas Chinas beach with great bay views and full staff of 3. 
Book within the month of May, pay for 5 and stay 6 nights !!
Pool
  
long chair Sunset
***

PENTHOUSE 8-9

This amazing 10,000 sq ft 2 story Penthouse is now available at a reduced rate of $800 USD per night for 8 people and $1,000 USD for 10 people. 
It offers amazing views over the pacific ocean, private pool and much more... 
Available from April 5th on.
15
  
7
  
1
***

No aplica para reservaciones existentes ni con otras promociones. 
Does not apply to existing reservations or with other promotions.

header

Your friend Daniel Gonzalez 
And Staff 
Vallarta Shores International 
Office 52 (322) 222-3939 
From US & CAN Toll Free 1(800) 228-4552 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 
www.VallartaShores.com
facebook linkedin twitter
 
1px