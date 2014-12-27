Southwest Extending Flight Schedule at JWA

Southwest Airlines has extended its flight schedule for travel through Aug. 7, including adding daily service between Orange County's John Wayne Airport and Austin, Texas, beginning June 28.

Fares for once-daily nonstop flights between Orange County and Austin will start at $119 one way.

Nonstop once-daily service between Orange County and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, will begin June 7 with fares as low as $148 each way.

Southwest's nonstop service between John Wayne Airport and San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos, Mexico, will increase with a second seasonal daily round trip between April 8 and Aug. 7.

The service is subject to approval from government agencies. Customers can book flights and make travel plans at http://www.Southwest.com.