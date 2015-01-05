Chrysler de Mexico Established a Sales Record; Best Sales Month Since 2012

January 5, 2015 , Mexico City - Today, Chrysler de Mexico reported December total sales of 10,730 units, representing a 2 percent increase versus December 2013; best sales month since 2012.

“2014 was a year full of challenges and changes," said Bruno Cattori, President & CEO of Chrysler de Mexico. "We launched the Ram 700, Jeep Cherokee and the Chrysler 200. We also brought special editions to the market. We are producing the most powerful V-8 engine in the world in our Saltillo engine plant. Last month, we closed the year with a sales record that shows that we are in the right path.”

Chrysler Brand Chrysler brand achieved sales of 539 units, representing a 4 percent sales increase. Chrysler 200 climbed 93 percent versus December 2013; best sales month in its history.

Jeep Brand For the Jeep brand, December was the best sales month since 2007. The Jeep Cherokee continued to lead the way for the brand, setting a sales record with 723 units sold during December 2014. Jeep Compass sales improved 8 percent; best sales month since 2013. Jeep Wrangler reported its best sales month since 2006 with 353 units sold. Jeep Grand Cherokee reported its best sales month since 2011 with 681 units sold.

Dodge Brand The Dodge brand reported sales of 2,670 units. December sales of Dodge Charger hit 569 units; best December in its history. Another vehicle that reported successful numbers was the Dodge Journey, which sold 1,552 units; best sales month of 2014.

Ram Truck Brand Ram brand sales increased 52 percent based on sales success of Ram 4000, which reported a sales improvement of 24 percent versus December 2013. Ram Crew Cab continued its sales success with 579 units sold in December, compared to 503 in December 2013. Ram ProMaster set a sales record in December with 307 units.

FIAT and Alfa Romeo Brands Fiat brand continued to perform well with sales of 852 units in December 2014. Fiat 500 experienced an increase in sales of 18 percent with 511 units sold, setting an all-time record for the brand. About Chrysler de Mexico Chrysler de Mexico was established in 1938 and has its headquarters in Santa Fe. It has seven plants located in Toluca and Saltillo, and one automotive engineering center located in Mexico City. Facilities include Toluca Assembly Plant, Toluca Stamping Plant, Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant, Saltillo Engine Plant Ramos Arizpe, Saltillo Stamping Plant, Saltillo South Engine Plant and Saltillo Van Assembly Plant. Since 2009, Chrysler de Mexico has been implementing World Class Manufacturing (WCM) — a production methodology designed to reduce waste — that has increased productivity, and has restored dignity to the employees in all of its plants.

The Toluca Complex provides body panels and final assembly for Dodge Journey, Fiat 500 and Fiat Freemont. The Saltillo facilities manufacture the 5.7-liter V-8 HEMI® engine, 6.4-liter V-8 HEMI engine and 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar engine. They also build the Ram 1500, Ram 2500/3500, Ram Mega Cab, Ram 3500 Chassis Cab, Ram 4500/5500, Ram Promaster and DX Chassis Cab (Mexican market), plus related body panels.

The Chrysler Automotive Engineering Center was created to develop, evaluate and test new vehicles to ensure they satisfy government requirements. The Engineering Center includes vehicle testing facilities, pollution/emission labs, material engineering, metrology, and engine & transmission dynamometers.

