Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Approves Tariffs, Master Development Program for 2015-2019 Period

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)(BMV:GAP) said that the combined maximum tariffs have been published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (Diario Oficial de la Federación) for the Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, La Paz, Los Mochis, Morelia, Mexicali, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Tijuana and Manzanillo airports for the 2015-2019 period.

The combined maximum tariffs are expressed in workload units for each airport, and were determined by the Aeronautical Authority based on traffic projections, operating costs and capital investments included in the master development program, as well as in accordance with the parameters set out in each airport´s concession title for the calculation of maximum tariffs.

The master development program investments for the 2015-2019 period represent an increase of more than 60 percent from investments made during the 2010-2014 period and represent the largest investment amounts committed to date.

The tariffs in force for 2015 resultfrom the application of the 0.7 percent annual efficiency factor.

For more information regarding the maximum tariffs, please consult: http://dof.gob.mx/DOFmobile/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5377916&fecha=31/12/2014

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates 12 airports throughout Mexico´s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis.