The Arrival of Two Cruises Today, Signal The Year of The Recovery

The Norwegian Star

January 7, 2015 Puerto Vallarta - Two cruises are arriving this Wednesday: The Carnival Miracle and The Norwegian Star

With more than five thousand passengers on board in both cruises. These two cruises are part of the 12 that will be arriving this month, out of 142 that API have scheduled in their yearly calendar. No doubt that this year promises to be a year of recovery for the sector that has been suffering for several years.

Arrivals to this port have been increasing, 2013 has been the worst with only 82 boats, but in 2014 the number went up to 112, which indicates a continuous growth for an activity hit by internal and external factors.

Tourism authorities have highlighted the fact that there will be cruises arriving all through the 52 weeks of the year; giving the fact that the shipping company, Carnival Cruise Line, has decided that Carnival Miracle cruise will be arriving at this port every Wednesday throughout the year.

