Miracle to be Latest Carnival FunShip

Come March, there are many things you won’t recognize on the Carnival Miracle. She’s heading up to a FunShip 2.0 upgrade, as part of the $500-million program to refresh the ships (12 so far) of the Carnival fleet.

This Long Beach-based member will go under the enhancement procedure while in dry dock from March 7 to March 21.

Here are some of the additions to the 11-year-old, 2,100-passenger West Coast ship.

On the libation side: • RedFrog Pub — a Caribbean-inspired watering hole featuring the region’s best rums and beers



• Alchemy Bar — a throwback to the old “pharmacy days” where a mixologist “prescribes” concoctions from different elixirs and ingredients



Lots of new entertainment: • Playlist Productions — four new shows in all…88 Keys, ’80s Pop To The Max, Getaway Island and Heart Of Soul



• Seuss At Sea — includes fun features like Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with The Cat in the Hat and all its buddies’



• Hasbro, The Game Show — an audience-participation favourite that features adaptations of a raft of the brand’s iconic games

In addition to all that are a new sports bar and a DJ Academy where teens can learn how to get the crowd dancing when they get home.

The Miracle sails three different week-long Mexican Riviera itineraries: a three-port cruise featuring Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas; a two-port option that includes a stop in Cabo San Lucas, along with a two-day overnight stay in Puerto Vallarta; and a third choice featuring a day-long visit to Puerto Vallarta and a two-day call at Cabo San Lucas.

Later this year, 15-day Hawaii cruises — round-trip from Long Beach — will be added, departing October 17 and November 28, and January 16, 2016, just before a special, one-time, 13-day Mexican Riviera cruise departing January 31.

Fun times on a full-of-the-good-stuff “FunShip.”

