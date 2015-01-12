SCT and SECTUR Committed to Tourism and Cruises

The two ministries have agreed to create new ways to promote this type of tourism in the country’s Ports.

Mexico City. - Guillermo Ruiz de Teresa, general coordinator of sea ports and merchant marine, has informed that the Ministry of Communication and Transportation (SCT) will work, together with the Ministry of Tourism to promote tourism through cruises, in Ports throughout the country.

The revenue of each cruise arrival is $50,000.

The two fundamental ports in which they will be working are: Cozumel, Cancun and Ensenada, in Baja California.

Cozumel is now a day, one of the ports that welcome more cruises; four or five daily, which means that it gets more than 500 cruises a year.

According to Guillermo Ruiz de Teresa, the ministry of SCT, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, has said that the goal is to spare no effort to coordinate the development of touristic routs in areas near the ports where cruises arrive. The idea is that travellers will be able to leave the boat and have the opportunity to visit the port, get to know the country, its people, culture and craftsmanship.

The Ports and Merchant Marine coordinator met with the cruise companies and cruises operators to inquire on what needs to be done and how to go about reaching this goal.

Strategy

One of the projects that need to be done to reach this goal is to create two transitional ports in Baja California: Santa Rosalia or San Carlos. This will allowed visitors to get acquainted with the Gruerrero Negro area, where sea salt products are made.

As it is now, once the tourists board the cruise in Ensenada, they do not touch ground until the boat gets to Puerto Vallarta or Mazatlan. So, the goal is to look for attractive areas where cruises can arrive and bring a positive cash flow into one of the most important source of revenue in the area and in the entire country: tourism.

Summary

As for numbers:

A cruise carries approximately three to four thousand people, out of which, about two thousand get off the boat to walk around the area: each one of them take a rout which has been already charge for it by the cruise. Out of that sale 50 % goes to the area they visit; the cruise keeps the other 50 %. On top of this, if you add what each person spends in food, drinks and handicrafts, you realize that the presence of each cruise in the area represents a revenue of almost $50,000.

It is important to mention that in 2014 the tourist sector became one of the main sources of income for the country. The year closed with 28 million visitors, which left us with a revenue of 16 billion dollars.

According to the Sub- secretary of Tourist Development and Innovation (SECTUR), Carlos Manuel Joaquin Gonzalez, the above numbers show 19 % more visitors and 18 % more in foreign currency income in the year 2014, compared to 2013.

