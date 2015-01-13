Nature Based Tourism is on The Rising

Travel agencies in the region are certain that, given the number of reservations made up to date, tourist from western US, will continue to visit Vallarta during the last weeks of winter.

Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit continue to be the visitors “floodgate” for this region, due to factors, such as the proximity, the climate, the beauty of nature, safety, hospitality and, of course, also due to the intense promotion that has been going on for at least a year and a half.

According to Francisco Beltran, president of the American Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV), residents from American states, such as California, Texas, Oregon and Washington, continue to be the largest number of people to visit Vallarta and Nayarit. These numbers have presently increased with the amount of tourist from other states such as Illinois, New Mexico and New York; plus others cities in Canada, such as Montreal, Quebec and Toronto, which now have Vallarta and Nayarit as their touristic destination.

An expert on this matter admitted that flights, arriving from the Southeaster part of the US, are continuously full of tourists, who remain in the area from seven to fifteen days; staying in hotels at both sides of the Ameca River. He also pointed out that this success is due to Vallarta and Nayarit’s campaign to promote tourism in the area.

The expert also stated that the weather conditions and safety in the region are the main deciding factors on choosing their vacation sight: “…here you have exceptional weather conditions and we fill safe at any place we go, be it the downtown area, the harbor or the beaches”, said the expert in tourism.

Santiago Plascencia Garcia is certain that there will be loads of foreign visitors from what is left of January, to the first weeks of March. Well known clients are loyal to this region, and have been vacationing here for quite some time; some others, like young families, have just started the habit of coming here on vacation.

Tourists stay at hotels either in Puerto Vallarta or in the Riviera Nayarit. The majority of them come to Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerias or to Punta Mita, expressed the tourist expert.

Summer is still the busiest season for Vallarta and Nayarit: full flights are arriving, given the number of reservations made up to date with international tourists for more than six hours on Saturdays, starting right before noon.

[readon1 url="http://vallartaopina.net/2015/01/12/sigue-la-tendencia-positiva-de-viajes-en-mercados-naturales/"]Source:vallartaopina.net-Translated by MAR Translation Services[/readon1]