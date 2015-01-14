Condé Nast Traveller Recommends The Riviera Nayarit In The UK

Just a few days after Travel Weekly announced the top tourism destinations for 2015, Condé Nast Traveller published its own recommendations and included Mexico’s Pacific Treasure as the only Mexican destination on its list.

The New Year couldn’t have gotten off to a finer start for the Riviera Nayarit, at least where positioning and media circulation are concerned: Condé Nast Traveller, one of the most important travel publications in the world, has included the Riviera Nayarit among its can’t-miss destinations for 2015.

This awesome recognition stands out because this is a selection of hotspots from around the world—and the Riviera Nayarit is the one and only mention in all of Mexico.

“This year we're migrating from Tulum to the perfect Pacific beaches of Nayarit,” says “Word of Mouth” Editor, Fiona Kerr. “New direct flights from London to Puerto Vallarta mean it's now even easier to hop up to the chilled-out beach town of Sayulita, 45 minutes north from there, where a hip crowd of city escapees followed the surfers to open hippy-dippy boutiques and colourful little hotels.”

This is undoubtedly a reflection of the extensive public relations work the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau has been implementing in the United Kingdom, where the article was published.

This is the second mention of this magnitude, as just a few days prior Travel Weekly had also included Mexico’s Pacific Treasure among the top destinations to visit in 2015.

It’s important to point out that Condé Nast and its magazine, Condé Nast Traveller, do not accept complimentary press trips, so they decided where to travel and paid their own way.



http://www.cntraveller.com/recommended/itineraries/holiday-destinations-to-watch-2015/page/queens,-ny-hip-hang-out