Residents Of Bucerías Make Plans For Tourism Projects

The inner harbor and the artificial reef project will promote services, while the anchor, the mural and the sculpting workshop will help increase tourism interested in art and culture.

La Sociedad Cooperativa de Producción Pesquera Punta Mita RL de CV (The Punta Mita Cooperative Society of Fishing Production) decide on and signed plans for an inner harbor project for Bucerías that will now be in the hands of the Comisión Nacional de Acuacultura y Pesca (National Commission of Aquaculture and Fisheries, or Conapesca), presented to the Treasury Department and possibly financed by the Federal Government.

It’s important to point out that towards the end of 2014, $3,780,000 Mexican pesos were applied via contribution of the federation and its beneficiaries. This resource was earmarked for technical and economic feasibility studies. This most recent signature was obtained on January 12, 2015.

Procomar SA de CV was charged with presenting the three options to the community. The one that was chosen envisions nearly seven and a half acres for this new marina, with a tourism boardwalk and another constructed for coastal fishing. The cost will be around $124 million Mexican pesos; if the protocols flow as expected, construction will begin at the end of 2015.

The federation will provide ninety percent of the financing and the beneficiaries will provide ten percent.

Manuel Venegas, a member of the management group and consultant to the coop, made the announcement. “We selected the best design that provided the easiest maintenance, the best safeguards against natural disasters and the best infrastructure in reference to accesses and ramps. The people are convinced this is the best way for Bucerías to be successful,” he asserted.

The other project presented was that of the artificial reefs, which required a different protocol that also had ample viability. “These offshore projects have been very successful on the Pacific coastline of Asia. These structures are nearly 100 feet in length and produce sounds that attract fish, promoting coastal fishing. They’re also excellent for diving,” commented Venegas.

As for the artistic and cultural matters, the cultural foundation “Por Amor al Arte” (For the Love of Art) has obtained an anchor dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries, which has now been placed in front of the Diver’s Statue.

The foundation also created the mural on the fencing along the main plaza and has opened a sculpting workshop, which has been made available to all the coastal villages looking to create iconic figures that could serve as tourism attractions in the region.