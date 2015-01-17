Jalisco to Invest 400 Million Pesos (more than US$27,000,000) in PRONAFOR

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- More than US$27,000,000 will be invested, through the National Forest Program (PRONAFOR), in Jalisco’s woodland; according to Adrian Hernandez, PRONAFOR program manager.

The project initiated with the publication of 2015 Management and Official Announcements Regulations of the program which is partof the 2013-2018 National Development Plan. The goal is to promote and to motivate the property owners of forestall territories, to take care of their property and to profit from the forest resources, in a sustainable way.

17 municipalities will be the stage for propagation of the program, so that professionals on the field, technical services providers, social organizations, institutions, forestry experts, members of the Forest Engineers Association and land owners, learn about CONAFOR programs and projects.

Adrian Hernandez stated that their priority is to manage the resources and also to support Forest areas property owners, by giving them economic help and guaranty the sustainability and conservation of natural ecosystems.

He also talked about the programs the Institution promotes to reactivate production and forest productivity, which will later translate into employments and income that will help the development and provide better quality of life for the communities that depend on forest resources.

It was reiterated that PRONAFOR be guided and abide by Management Rules, so as to make sure that public funds be spent with efficient, honest and transparent criteria. We should also keep in mind that that the purpose of this program is not only to provide economic help, but also to allow, as many towns as possible, to be participants and beneficiaries of these programs.

We should mention that the requirements and the application to be part of PRONAFOR programs can be found in Internet (www.conafor.gob.mx). One can also go to any CONAFOR office or call 01800-70 000 to get the necessary information, orientation and support.

[readon1 url="index.php?option=com_sobipro&pid=1&sid=703:mar&Itemid=212"]Source:www.VallartaToday.com-by MAR Translation Services[/readon1]