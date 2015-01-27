The Riviera Nayarit Takes The 2015 Travellers’ Choice Awards By Storm

Properties in Nuevo Vallarta and Punta de Mita are on the lists of hotels chosen by hundreds of thousands of TripAdvisor followers from around the world; these lists acknowledge the top hotels on several different levels.
A good destination should always have hotels for its different market segments. For several years in a row, the Riviera Nayarit has been lauded for its excellent hotel infrastructure and 2015 has been no exception, as was evident when TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards spotlighted several of the destination’s properties.
The Nuevo Vallarta and Punta Mita hotels mentioned in these lists include the best of Mexico in the following categories: To Hotels, Small Hotels, Hotels for Romance, Luxury Hotels, Hotels for Families, Hotels for Service and Best Beaches.
Before sharing the lists, we’d also like to state the Hard Rock Hotel received a special mention outside of the Travellers’ Choice: TripAdvisor named their Rock Star Suite one of the top ten jaw-dropping suites.
Below please find the list of mentions from the Riviera Nayarit:
Top 25 Hotels
1. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
13. Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
15. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
22. Villa La Estancia
Top 25 Small Hotels
12. Imanta Resort Punta de Mita, Mexico
Top 25 Hotels for Romance
13. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
Top 25 Luxury Hotels
1. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
15. Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
17. Marival Residences Luxury Resort
18. Villa La Estancia
19. Imanta Resort
20. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
Top 25 Hotels for Families
7. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
9. Marival Residences Luxury Resort
Top 25 Hotels for Service
4. The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
15. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
22. Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
Top 10 Beaches
8. Nuevo Vallarta Beach
