Puerto Vallarta Promoted by Wedding Venues’ Sector

Very few places with such spectacular scenery; suitable for a wedding at dusk, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, fitted furniture for an elegant banquet at the beach, the ocean as a witness, and fireworks in the evening, honoring the newlyweds. This fantasy image for a couple in love; was endorsed by Puerto Vallarta Institute of Tourism at the New York Metropolitan Pavilion Wedding Salon.

Luis Villasenor, Promotion director of Puerto Vallarta Institute of Tourism (Fidetur), who attended this event, informed that Mexico Beach Resorts are very much looked into by North American couples planning a wedding or a honey moon. The well known “mixicanidad” (ethnicity) and hospitality of these places are very much appreciated by them.

People, Villasenor says, wish to get married in a very special place; this is the most significant event in their lives. So, those looking for a chance to tie the knot in an exceptional place, such as at a Beach Resort, had an opportunity to learn what Vallarta has to offer.

Hundreds of engaged couples came to New York’s Wedding Salon, motivated by the possibility of finding the best offers for their event; many of them already knew what they wanted and had a venue and other details in mind; other couples just came to see the options being offered; but no matter what, the majority of them were delighted with what Puerto Vallarta has to offer, and the diversity of options, they and their guest, have at The Riviera Nayarit.

Pamela Zepeda, Sales and Promotions manager of the Riviera Nayarit Visitors and Convention Center, together with Luis Villasenor, were the main presenters.

Representatives of the Westin, Costa Sur, Barcelo, Buenaventura, Villa Premier de Puerto Vallarta; as well as Paradise Village and St. Regis de la Riviera Nayarit, were participants at this event.

They were all very much pleased with what our destination and our entire region has to offer them, and we are certain they will be soon visiting us to enjoy their romance in a place that makes everyone fall in love. Stated Fidetur’s Promotion manager.

REPORT AN ERROR

[readon1 url="index.php?option=com_sobipro&pid=1&sid=703:mar&Itemid=212"]Source:www.VallartaToday.com-by MAR Translation Services[/readon1]