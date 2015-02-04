The Riviera Nayarit’s Positioning Moves Forward In Colombia

A total of 19,935,929 impacts were generated in Colombia with a return on investment of $1,186,650 USD. Thanks to this, more Colombians than ever now know Mexico’s Pacific Treasure.

2014 generated positive results in the positioning the Riviera Nayarit in Colombia. The Public Relations department of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) launched several targeted strategies that placed the destination squarely in the sights of Colombian travelers.

This year, impressions reached a total of 19,935,929 distributed via written and digital media, specialty publications, television and radio.

These numbers produced a return on investment of $1,186,650 USD; the money was invested mainly in press releases and FAM trips, as well as interviews and other activities.

It’s important to point out there are still numbers pending from articles published as a result of the activities scheduled during the last trimester of 2014.

Among the outstanding media that ran information on the Rivera Maya as a product of the PR department’s efforts is El Tiempo, with a printed circulation that delivers over a million impressions and a digital version delivering over two million impressions.

Another standout is MSN Noticias, with a reach that surpasses three million impressions. Dailies such as El Colombiano and El Espectador, as well as Revista Carrusel, delivered more than 500 thousand impressions each.

Thanks to these results it’s expected these numbers will be surpassed in 2015, as work will continue in Colombia and with it the probability of seeing an increase in Colombian tourists, whose visits can only serve to help the families of Nayarit.

