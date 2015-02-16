Two New One&Only Resorts Planned for Mexico

Kerzner International has revealed plans to build two new One&Only resorts in Mexico.

The properties on the country’s pacific coast will be developed in conjunction with private equity firm BK Partners.

One&Only Mandarina and One&Only Santa Maria de Xala will complement the existing resort in Los Cabos.

“I am thrilled we are able to partner with BK Partners to further develop Mexico as a world-class destination, building on the success of One&Only Palmilla. I am looking forward to introducing both of these resorts to our loyal One&Only guests and new guests alike,” says Alan Leibman, CEO, Kerzner International.

“The locations truly showcase the best Mexico has to offer, each with a distinctive experience, and I am very confident that One&Only will continue to define ultra-luxury in the region.”

Both of the new resorts will be close to Puerto Vallarta’s airport.

One&Only Mandarina, located in Riviera Nayarit, will offer approximately 145 luxury villas while One&Only Santa Maria de Xala will have around 75 villas.

One&Only currently has nine properties dotted across the globe but, alongside the resorts Mexico, has plans to open in China, Montenegro and Bahrain.



