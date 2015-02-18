Valentine’s Day Promotions Increased Sales By 84%

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- The seasonal Valentine’s Day offers promoted during January inspired visitors; Spring Promotions are up next!

The Valentine’s Day promos that ran from January 1st through February 14th generated an increase of 84% in sales compared to the same time period in 2014.

This year the Marketing Department of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is continuing its work with participating hotels in offering different seasonal promotions including discounts of 30 to 50%, plus complimentary services.

The Seasonal Promotions are offered on the official pages of the Riviera Nayarit and are boosted through various social networks including Facebook and Twitter. Displaying the destination’s attractions via videos and images increases interaction with fans and followers, allowing for a more personalized approach between the brand and the potential visitor.

“The objective is to keep the Riviera Nayarit at the top of the consumers’ minds as their number one option, positioning it as a luxury destination with attractions that include nature, adventure, an excellent gastronomy, unique experiences and a wide variety of hotels and services,” explained Liliana Lara Guzmán, Marketing Director for the Riviera Nayarit CVB.

The implicit benefits of these promotions are multilateral, the win-win is for the consumer and the destination, generating closer ties in terms of reciprocity and gratitude.

The Spring Promotions Have Arrived!

The Spring Promotions officially launched on February 16th and will be good through April 30, 2015. To start with at least 20 hotels along the coast of Nayarit are participating each offering excellent promotions that cater to every taste and every want. Participants include:

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Marival Group, Occidental Grand, Bel Air, Hard Rock Hotel, Villa Group, Villa Varadero, Riu Hotels, Dreams Villamagna, Samba Vallarta, La Tranquila, Matlali and Iberostar.



Check out all the available promotions by clicking here: http://www.rivieranayarit.com.mx/ofertas_temporada.



