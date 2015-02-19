One&Only Will Build a Resort in Riviera Nayarit

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- One&Only Mandarina, will offer approximately 145 luxurious villas as well as private residential estates, world-class farm-to-table dining and original retail options.

The Riviera Nayarit continues to call worldwide attention. Now the luxury hotel chain One&Only will build a resort in the land of La Mandarina that is located in the border of Compostela and Banderas Bay.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited has entered into an agreement with BK Partners, a private equity fund focused on tourism and land development, to develop and operate One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit.

The beachfront resort will maximize the dramatic rain forest location, with each secluded villa individually placed to celebrate where the sky meets the sea and the lush flora and fauna.

A wide variety of accommodation will include Ocean Cliff Villas, Tree House Villas and Mountain Villas, all placing an emphasis on privacy and beautiful vistas.

Adults will discover the chic pool, soaring high above the Pacific, with private cabanas and a sophisticated poolside café and lounge, perfect for a decadent escape or an intimate gathering.

The building of the Jala – Banderas Bay highway has been a fundamental piece so this international hotel chain decided to invest in Riviera Nayarit, besides the culturally and naturally rich destination.

