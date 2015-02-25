Forbes and Travel & Leisure Place Riviera Nayarit Hotels On Their Lists Of Top Properties

Punta Mita is validated as the most exclusive development in Mexico with the appearance of the St. Regis and Four Seasons hotels on the list of top hotels from around the world; U.S. News Travel also included Villa La Estancia and Grand Velas.

The Riviera Nayarit’s excellent hotel infrastructure was front and center on the lists of the best hotels in Mexico—and the world. Forbes Travel Guide, Travel + Leisure and U.S. News Travel have spotlighted the Riviera Nayarit, much as TripAdvisor recently did.

On this occasion, the kudos went to St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Villa La Estancia Beach Resort & Spa and Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit.

Travel + Leisure’s annual list of the Top 500 Hotels in the World for 2015 included two of the destination’s hotels: St. Regis y Four Seasons. The list of the World’s Top 50 Hotels included the St. Regis at no. 16.

Forbes Travel Guide’s exclusive selection of top resorts from around the world included properties from the Riviera Nayarit’s Glamour Peninsula: Four Seasons was awarded five stars, while St. Regis received four stars.

Another important travel page, U.S. News Travel, highlighted four of the Riviera Nayarit’s resorts as the best in the country: St. Regis took 3rd place; Villa La Estancia was in 14th; Four Seasons followed in 15th place and Grand Velas took 25th place.

Though it might seem somewhat less well-known, U.S. News Travel boasts 33 million visits per month, with approximately 150 million page views during the same time period—not inconsiderable numbers, to be sure.

