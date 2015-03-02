Joint Promotion Spurs Activity In Colombia

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- The participation of the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta in the Experiencia Aviatur and the Feria Anato, the most important tourism business event in Colombia, boosted the positioning of the destination in this emerging market.

February was brimming with intense promotional activity for the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta in Colombia. To end the month on a high note, both destinations participated in the Feria Anato and the Experiencia Aviatur, as well as a seminar for travel agents in this country known for its exquisite coffee.

These actions formed part of the joint promotional efforts on behalf of both destinations via the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust under the sponsorship of the Mexico Tourism Board (MTB).

The XXXIV Feria Anato took place in Bogota from February 25-27 and is considered the most important tourism event of its kind in the country. Over 700 tourism-related businesses were in attendance with more than 30 thousand participants. This year the joint Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region was promoted as part of its South American promotional strategy.

“Through our representative we were able to continue our approach with the top tour operators in Colombia that we are already working with, including Pelicanos Tours, Cielos Abiertos, Viajes Los Nómadas, UGA Turismo and Turivel,” commented Pamela Zepeda, Promotions Manager for the Riviera Nayarit CVB.

New alliances were strengthened including the commercial relationship that began earlier this year with CIC Colombia and newer alliances with Luz Verde and Mayorplus in Medellin, a very important union in regards to the promotion of the destinations along with the new direct Aeromexico flight to Mexico City via Medellin.

Before that, the team participated in the Experiencia Aviatur on February 21st. This event also took place in Bogota and brought in over 600 Aviatur reps that came for updates on tourism offerings from around the world.

Aviatur is quite possibly the most important retail agency in Colombia, thanks to its network of branches around the country. There the MTB shared a stand exclusively with the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.

Several training workshops on the destinations and Mexico in general were also held with 50 Aviatur agents in their home office in Bogota on February 18th in order to capitalize on this experience.