First Persian Lime Containers Sent from Jalisco to South Korea

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- Persian lime producers from San Martin Hidalgo sent the first two containers of this fruit to South Korea. This amount was sent as samples were sent following the approval of said country’s government, of the positive safety conditions of farming and packaging process.

This was confirmed by Hector Padilla Gutierrez, from the Office of Rural Development, who also said that this shipment ended a commercial negotiation, and, to break through the Asian Market, is a very important step given the fact that we already have the experience with Japan.

The manager of San Martin Hidalgo Selected Citrus Fruits Organization, Marcelino Virgen Hernandez, agrees that the opening of South Korean market represents another opportunity to expand into other markets besides United States –our main market-, Germany, Holland and Poland.

He also said that the acceptance of Jalisco Persian lime in very demanding markets such as North America, Europe and Asia, is a symbol of the success on the fight and prevention of the crop disease known as “Yellow Dragon”; such success has been the result of hard coordinated work with farmers and authorities in charge of monitoring the propagation and the application of healthy plant reproduction, in order to avoid the infiltration of the crop disease in the field.

Jalisco’s Persian lime, produce on land 500 meter above sea level, has to its advantage the right amount of cold weather needed to make them acquire that dark green color, which is very different in color from those produce in coast land; this is very valuable to foreign markets who demand a certain kind of looks in the product.

SEDER has been constantly involved with what it has been the San Martin Hidalgo citrus fruit experience, where they have planted of 700 hectares, and where fifteen years ago the decision to go from cultivating sugar cane and grains to cultivate Persian lime was taken.

The success of this product in the Valley Region has activated plans to start a new plantation of at least one hundred hectares. Profits are currently very good: 40 to 50 thousand pesos (about US $ 2,500 - 3,500) net, per hectare. This is a very good incentive, especially if compared to small profits in other products.

The average profit on the exported and domestic sells, takes into consideration the ups and downs of the prices of lime in certain times of the year, above all when regions like Apatzingan, Michoacán; Tecoman, Colima and Martinez de la Torre, Veracruz have a good harvest.

FACTS

In recent years, the exportation sell volume of Jalisco Persian Lime went up considerably. It went from three thousand to ten or twelve thousand tons.

One hectare produces 20 to 50 tons of Persian lime.

