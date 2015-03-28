Mexico is First Emerging Market to Commit to Greenhouse Gas Reductions

Mexico vows to slash greenhouse gases

Puerto Vallarta — Mexico vowed Friday to slash its output of greenhouse gases and make 2026 its peak emissions year, an ambitious goal and the first one submitted by an emerging-market country in the runup to December’s global climate conference in Paris.

Mexico said it would reduce its emissions of greenhouse gases by 22 percent and its emissions of black carbon or soot by 51 percent by the year 2030.

Hitting that target would mean sharply raising vehicle fuel efficiency to bring standards in line with those in the United States and adopting appliance standards. Mexico also set goals for increasing the share of renewable and nuclear energy in its electric power sector.

The government said it would reduce emissions as a percentage of gross domestic product by 40 percent.

A White House official called Mexico’s plan a “landmark” and “pace-setting commitment” in preparation for the climate conference. He said Mexico had “come forward with timely, clear, transparent and unconditional goals backed by strong policies.”

Forging a consensus before the climate summit is a priority for President Obama, who announced an accord in November with China over curbing emissions. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said in a statement that the announcement Friday “sends a strong signal of Mexico’s determination to do its share in helping the world reduce emissions globally; it stands as an example for countries around the world to follow.”