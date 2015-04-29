Peruvian Travel Agents Visit our Region

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- Riviera Nayarit Visitors and convention Center (OVC) through its Department of Promotion and Sales, as well as Puerto Vallarta Office of Tourism (Fidetur), where pleased to welcome a group of Peruvian travel agents, and were pleased to share some selling skills with them.

These activities are part of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta joined campaign in collaboration with Mexico Board of Tourism (CPTM), with the participation of Aeromexico Airline.

OVC’s Promotion and Sales Department maintain a work connection with six Peruvian Tour operators (TO); they sent a group of 12 people, including managers, leaders and executives from travel agencies sales and commercial areas. Some other travel agencies had previously sent people from other areas. The idea is to diversify tourism sale options in their country; to fulfill their objective, it is important to have Tourist Operator experts in Peru.

The first three days of the trip were spent in Puerto Vallarta, where they took a look at different hotels and visited traditional spots. From there, they proceeded to the north of Rio Ameca, where the visitors enjoyed tasting the organic products and got acquainted with the cultural values of San Pancho. They continued to Sayulita, from where they considered it unfeasible to leave without riding the waves; so they took a few surfing lessons.

Nuevo Vallarta and Punta de Mita, were mandatory stops to check the destination’s options in hotels infrastructure. They also visited the Marietas Islands, which is the destination’s icon. They were fascinated by them. Upon visiting the islands, they portrayed the great interest Playa Escondida (the Hidden Beach) in Peru has triggered.

