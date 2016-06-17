Vallarta Has a New Option in Dining and Fun!

Oasis Bay Restaurant The grand opening of the Oasis Bay restaurant recently took place in downtown Puerto Vallarta. it was a very successful event, Fernando Pineda the owner of the restaurant Oasis Bay, spoke with Vallarta Today and explained that one of the reasons he opened a new restaurant.

it was because he wants to offer a new concept of restaurant, with a colonial architectural style, and for tourists to have a place where they can find the best seafood in town as well as Mexican food. The people had a great time, they could try different dishes offered by the restaurant. Music was provided by a renowned DJ, with a variety of music including salsa.

Lobster is the specialty of the house; all dishes are prepared with excellent quality food, at reasonable prices, if you are looking for a place with a nice environment, and great promotions, you can get margaritas 2X1, and $20 pesos for beer.

The restaurant is offering the freshest products such as lobster which is caught in the bay, and brought directly to the plate, which makes the difference.

The staff speaks fluent English, for our english speaking tourists! And of course fluent spanish!

if you like Cuban music; you can come on salsa nights, and for the taco lovers we have special promotions $50. Pesos. For four tacos. Every day after 7:00 p.m.

Oasis Bay Address: Mexico Avenue 1228 downtown, next to Solórzano gas station.

We are open every day at 8: 00 a.m. For breakfast, lunch and dinner.